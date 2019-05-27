Bring Home Detective Pikachu With This Adorable Life-sized Plush

If you fell in love with Detective Pikachu this year, then you must miss the film’s creatures when you come home. Sadly, Pikachu has yet to find a way to leap off the big screen, but it seems one Japanese toy maker is trying to ease that issue for fans.

Recently, MegaHouse went live with an announcement about its upcoming Pokemon offerings. The company, which is a Bandai Namco group, confirmed it will be selling a life-sized plush of Detective Pikachu from the film.

And yes, this one will cuddle with you for as long as you’d like without getting an upset tummy.

As you can see above, the life-sized plush is rather adorable. The figure is about 40 cm in height and weighs lighter than an actual Pikachu surely. It will be released in December 2019 to the public, and fans will need to use the time between now and then to save up. After all, the Pikachu plush will retail for about $200 before taxes or shipping.

Right now, pre-orders for the Japanese plush are open at three locations in Japan. The Megatree Shop, Premium Bandai, and AmiAmi are carrying the item.

For those curious about the dolls functions, it has some joints which will allow fans to pose the big plush. The doll also mimics Detective Pikachu’s wide eyes and is covering in soft fur. So, anyone who has ever wanted to cuddle a coffee-loving Pokemon will be able to if they snag one of these plushes before they sell out.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.