Detective Pikachu Makes Deadly Charizard Throwback

Pokemon is celebrating a big 20-year anniversary these days, and fans have learned how much the series has done in its time. With so many projects under its belt, Pokemon has dished out some intriguing facts, and fans were pleased when Detective Pikachu made an intriguing one about Charizard.

After all, you don’t mess with the Fire-type’s tail, and Tim Goodman learned that the hard way.

If you have seen Detective Pikachu, you will know the film has a fair bit to do with Charizard. The Pokemon is seen in an underground fight club where he fights Pikachu, but the battle is not close to fair. When Charizard’s trainer doses the creature with a drug upping its rage, the Fire-type goes wild, but there is one thing capable of chilling Charizard out.

As fans saw, the film sees Tim step into the ring in a bid to rescue Pikachu. He distracts Charizard by stomping on its tail right where its fiery tip is lit. This attack throws off Charizard with pain, leaving some audiences confused. However, Pokemon fans will know just why Tim went this route.

Given Tim’s old trainer dreams, it makes sense he would have done research on Charizard and all its pre-evolutions. The creature starts off as a Charmander, and the base Pokemon has a well-known fact about its tail. As seen in the anime multiple times, Charmander is fiercely protective of its fire-tipped tail because it will die should that flame go out. By the time Charizard levels into existence, its tail is strong enough to withstand being underwater, but the creature’s early days are always testy. This tidbit perfectly explains why Tim went after Charizard’s tail in Detective Pikachu, so the lead is lucky he didn’t snuff out the Pokemon for good.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

