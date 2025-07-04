Dandadan Season 2 Debuts the Series’ Most Underrated Character

After the groundbreaking success of the first season in Fall 2024, Dandadan Season 2 makes its debut as part of the Summer 2025 lineup. The sequel was announced as soon as the first season reached its conclusion, and it continues the story after the major cliffhanger in the finale. To promote the latest season, GKIDS released a special Season 2 film worldwide, featuring the first three episodes on the big screen. The Cursed House Arc is one of the best arcs in the series, following Momo, Okarun, and Jiji in a small town where they uncover the truth behind the ominous house Jiji used to live in.

Things have become a lot more intense ever since Jiji and Okaru uncovered the secret room inside the house. A major fight will soon follow as the trio learn the true intentions of the Kito family, who have been pretending to work for the benefit of the town while sacrificing innocent people for a couple of centuries. The opening theme, “On The Way” by AiNA THE END, is already creating major waves in the fandom, but we also can’t ignore the stellar ending theme by “Doukashiteru” by WurtS. As it turns out, the ending surprisingly debuts Kinta Sakata, who is expected to make an appearance later in the season.

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers form the Dandadan manga!

Dandadan Season 2 Shares First Glimpse of Kinta Sakata

The ending theme features all of the major characters, most of whom we are familiar with, except for Kinta Sakata. He makes his debut in Chapter 64 of the manga, during the Kaiju Arc. The second season will first wrap up the Cursed House Arc and then adapt the Evil Eye Arc, which follows the aftermath of the intense fight against the Kito family and a mysterious entity. The story will follow Jiji struggling after getting possessed by the, as shown in the trailer. After the story shifts its focus from Jiji, the Kaiji Arc will introduce a few new characters, one of them is Kinta, a student at Kami High who is curious about how Okarun is seen as being attractive by Momo and Aira.

He later overhears a conversation about the hunt for Okarun’s kintama and creates a bunch of awkward misunderstandings with his inappropriate language, so the way he is introduced with them is less than pleasant, and a little hilarious as well. However, when the dust settles, Kinta learns about the existence of Yokai and extraterrestrial creatures, as well as the fact that Momo and her team often find themselves fighting against those beings. He unexpectedly becomes an ally, and an important one at that.