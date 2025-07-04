Lazarus Gets An Unexpected Season 2 Update (That Fans Will Love)

Shinichiro Watanabe is the king of one-and-done anime. Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Kids on the Slope, Space Dandy, and so many more wowed viewers with just a single season, with many of his works being considered among the greatest anime of all time. Fans assumed that his newest anime, Lazarus, would go the same way. But the finale was recently released, and it’s left a major gap to be filled by a second season. But rumors about Lazarus getting a Season 2 are more than just fan speculation, as the director himself has admitted that there may be more to Axel’s and the crew’s story.

Lazarus premiered as part of the Spring 2025 anime season and was one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. The series follows the eponymous ragtag group of ex-cons who scour the world hunting for the enigmatic Dr. Skinner. The scientist created a miracle painkiller that took the world by storm. But, after disappearing for three years, Skinner revealed that the drug had mutated, and that everyone who took it would be dead within 30 days. It’s a narrative that leaves a lot of room for the thematic and interpretive storytelling that Watanabe is renowned for, and the director apparently has more to say.

Shinichiro Watanabe Teases Lazarus Season 2

Following the release of Lazarus‘ 13th and final episode, Shinichiro Watanabe appeared on Storyriders Channel’s two-hour-long livestream to discuss the show’s finale. During the long and in-depth conversation, the director revealed that he could break his biggest unofficial rule to return to the world of Lazarus for a second time around.

“Since there are still many problems left in the world, the team will continue to be active,” he said of where the characters could go following the finale. Watanabe hopes to one day return to these characters, as Lazarus sets out on another mission to save the world. He continued, “Their story is far from over. By the way, a sequel is possible.”

The news likely comes as a major shock to Shinichiro Watanabe’s long-time fans, who took it as a given that Lazarus would only get a single season. At the time of writing, Lazarus hasn’t been renewed for Season 2. However, Anime Expo takes place this weekend (July 3rd—July 6th), so a big announcement could happen at the L.A.-based event.

Does Lazarus Deserve a Second Season?

Lazarus was one of the hit shows of Spring 2025, alongside the likes of Fire Force‘s third season. However, most fans agree that, while the series was entertaining, it was far from the narrative and emotional heights of Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo.

MAPPA and John Wick director, Chad Stahelski’s, action design was incredible, but the overall story felt shallow, and lacked the usual depth and richness that Watanabe’s anime are known for. That being said, the series certainly found better footing in the back half of its debut season. The only question is: Is Lazarus‘ improvement in quality enough to redeem the series and earn a second season?

