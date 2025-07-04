Gundam GQuuuuuuX Crew Reveals Who’s Its Best Boy

The cool part of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is that it brings back elements and characters from the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime in new ways. Gundam GQuuuuuuX exists in an alternate timeline of the classic series, where the bad guys won and Amuro Ray, the main protagonist of the original series, never physically existed. To come from this new bizarro universe is the sudden importance of Challia Bull in Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Challia was a relatively minor antagonist whom Amuro fought and defeated in the original show. He was certainly a standout in the classic anime, but he had mostly fallen into obscurity by 2025.

Gundam GQuuuuuuX changed that by making Challia one of the primary characters. The cast and crew, including Challia’s Voice actor Shinji Kawada, stood on stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for Anime Expo. They discussed several things about the show, directly bringing up how Challia became such a fan-favorite character within the series. The crew even name-dropped the character’s Green Man moniker, a fan term used online, referencing the character’s green suit and his turquoise-like hair. The cast and crew also shared tidbits about the other characters.

What Made Challia Great in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Sunrise/Studio Khara

The Gundam Rising Event at Anime Expo was an incredible showing that featured fun cast interviews, live performances, and reveals about the series. While the series appears to be a one-season wonder, the cast and crew have revealed some interesting details about the show, specifically information about the main characters. Those attending the event include series director Kazuya Tsurumaki, series scriptwriter Yoji Enokido, executive producer Naohiro Ogata, and voice cast members Tomoyo Kurosawa, Shimba Tsuchiya, Shinji Kawada, and Yuuki Shin.

The crew discussed Challia’s role in the show, revealing the character is meant to represent co-operation between the younger and older generations. They discussed how the younger generation, who have a lot of drive and energy to get things done, reject the older generation for being more conservative. Nonetheless, the older generation has more experience. There needs to be a bridge between the generations, and Challia symbolizes that co-operation between the old and the new. While Machu has difficulties relating to or trusting adults, Challia was one of the few older characters to get through to her and form a trusting collaboration. The cast and crew also revealed that Machu is a character who expresses her thoughts through actions, which is why she often does things rather than waiting and thinking. In contrast, Challia has a strategic mind, making the pair an ideal partnership. The two end up becoming the heroes of the show, successfully stopping Kycilia Zabi’s scheme, saving Lalah Sune, and putting Artesia on the throne.

Furthermore, Kawada expresses how different Challia came across from the page to the anime, claiming he was surprised how more eccentric he came across in the anime than he was written. Some of his eccentricities include not treating things seriously, knowingly breaking rules without care, and some of his line deliveries. Even though his relationship with Char and his updated design weren’t brought up significantly in the Gundam Rising Event, those aspects also played a role in the character’s popularity. Challia will probably never reach the same popularity as Char Aznable, but Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX has endeared him to fans as the oddball, middle-aged Green Man.