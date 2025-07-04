Solo Leveling’s Ugly Successor Hypes Season 1 Release With New Promos

2025 has already been packed full of great action anime, with Solo Leveling undoubtedly holding the crown as the best action series of the year so far. But, a very unlikely contender could be coming to snatch that crown. Most action anime, and especially Solo Leveling, feature insanely attractive, strong, and charismatic main characters who blast their way through enemies and look good while they do it. Uglymug, Epicfighter asks, ‘What if they didn’t do that?’

Uglymug, Epicfighter might be 2025’s weirdest new action anime. The series is set to stream on Crunchyroll in a few short days as part of the streamer’s Summer 2025 anime line-up. It might not seem like it, given the title and the appearance of the main character, but Uglymug, Epicfighter is here to fill the Sung Jinwoo-sized hole in your heart. The first stills from the show’s premiere have been released, and action fans shouldn’t sleep on this new anime.

Uglymug, Epicfighter is Nearly Here

Based on the web novel by Ryo Hiromatsu, Uglymug, Epicfighter follows Shigeru, an overweight ex-salesman with no social life, who gets transported to another world. While it doesn’t fix his appearance or social skills, he gains immense strength and vies to become one of the world’s toughest people. He’s literally Sung Jinwoo with no aura.

The first stills from Season 1’s premiere reveal Shigeru being transported to the new fantasy world, as well as the supporting characters who will help him on his personal journey. Junichi Suwabe voices Shigeru, with Maaya Uchida a Rizu, Kento Shiraishi as Seiji, and Konomi Inagaki as Seika. The series has been animated by WHITE FOX.

As well as the stills, the premiere episode’s synopsis has also been revealed. It reads, “Shigeru Yoshioka, who is widely acknowledged (including by himself) as ‘ugly,’ becomes an unemployed shut-in after being falsely accused of a crime. One day, he tries out a method to travel to another world, and a suspicious screen suddenly appears on his PC…?”

The show’s OP, “My Way,” has been performed by TEMPEST, and the end theme, “Bandage,” is performed by Miyu Kaneko.

Uglymug, Epicfighter Could Be a Controversial Hit

Uglymug, Epicfighter debut on Crunchyroll on July 6th. We’re expecting the online reaction to be positive, at least regarding the show’s action and plot. However, there is one glaring issue with the series that Western audiences may not take kindly to. Jokes about people’s appearance were once a questionable staple of movies and TV. But, as the times have changed, these jokes have mostly been phased out of popular media.

If you hadn’t guessed from the title, Shigeru being an “Uglymug” is his defining trait. The series’ comedy predominantly revolves around his “ugly” appearance and how he’s “revolting” compared to everyone else around him. While some might see it as comedy, there are bound to be others who take issue at the show’s depiction of beauty standards.

Will you be watching Uglymug, Epicfighter? Do you think it’s controversial, or is it all in the name of comedy? Let us know in the comments below…

