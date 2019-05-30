Detective Pikachu Syncs Perfectly With Danny Devito In This Viral Clip

Ryan Reynolds made for a great Pikachu and fans were initially excited to hear that he would be bringing the electric rodent gumshoe to life in the Detective Pikachu movie. However, there were some fans who had been holding out hope that a different actor would score the voice role in the form of Danny Devito. The legendary actor who has been in more projects than we can count, and has made the character of Frank Reynolds on Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia an icon, and his voice work here lines up perfectly with the detective.

The clip itself sees Detective Pikachu interrogating Mr. Mime, but the voice of Danny Devito is humorously lifted from the movie Matilda. The scene in question saw his antagonistic role of Harry explaining how he had gotten his hat glued to the top of his head, which mimics the motions that the pocket monster detective is making here. Twitter User CandyEevee edited together this brilliant work:

edited this in honor of Danny DeVito Pikachu and it fits so well it's freaking me out pic.twitter.com/oR8lqb5HUM — Lucy (@CandyEevee) May 24, 2019

While Danny Devito portraying this particular Pokemon may be a pipe dream, this isn’t to say that it wasn’t close to happening. One of the concept artists in fact, RJ Palmer, had created a different design for Detective Pikachu that bore a similar resemblance to the lovable, gruff actor. Who knows, if Ryan Reynolds doesn’t manage to return for a sequel, we can keep our hopes up that Devito may be given the green light. Considering how the movie itself ended, a new voice for Pikachu could be seen as an inevitability.

While fans were fervent about Devito taking the role, they eventually moved on and are now actually petitioning for the actor to portray the Marvel character, Wolverine, in his eventual appearance as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! While this may seem like the chances of this casting are slim to nill, we’ve seen crazier events take place, but regardless, we’ll be sure to keep you posted at Comicbook.com.

What did you think of this clip transfering Devito’s voice onto Detective Pikachu? Are you still disappointed that he wasn’t cast or did Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal manage to win you over? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters