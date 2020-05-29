Detective Pikachu Resurfaces with Viral Look at Its Props

✖

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu claimed the title as most profitable video game adaptation in the history of cinema before Sonic the Hedgehog rolled on through, beating the likes of World of Warcraft, Mortal Kombat, and Tomb Raider, and now the film has gone viral for giving fans a look at the slightly disturbing "stand ins" that were used for actors and the creative minds responsible for the movie. With the likes of Detective Pikachu, Mewtwo, and Pangaro being featured in this viral social media post, it's no wonder why this inside look into the movie has gone viral with the stand-ins certainly looking far different from their moving counterparts!

A sequel for Detective Pikachu has yet to be officially confirmed, though we would have to think that it will only be a matter of time before the announcement is made considering Sonic has already gotten a sequel confirmed. With both films making around the same amount at the box office, with the super sonic blue hedgehog slightly edging out the pocket monster sleuth, a re-visit the live action world of Pokemon will hopefully arrive at some point in theaters around the world. For the most part, the Pokemon of Detective Pikachu were brought to life using computer generated graphics, so these real life versions are definitely somewhat jarring.

Twitter User SomeNormie shared these amazing photos of the real life stand-ins of Pokemon that were used during the production of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, in order to give actors and production crews a better idea of what would be standing in front of them when the camera was rolling:

found the website of the prop company that worked on the stand-ins for Detective Pikachu pic.twitter.com/mNwnxWGsyN — normie 𓆏 🍩 (@Some_Normie) May 25, 2020

Detective Pikachu focused on a new city within the universe of Ash Ketchum and his fellow trainers that was dubbed Ryme City, wherein Pokemon weren't used as much for battles as they were daily tasks, working in unison with the citizens of the city to create a new environment. With the yellow rodent star of the film being able to speak perfect English thanks in part to being voiced by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, it was definitely a big change of pace from what we had seen in both the anime and the video game series!

What do you think of these terrifying replications of some of Detective Pikachu's biggest Pokemon?

