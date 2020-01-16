Pokemon Fans Can Buy Detective Pikachu’s Adorably Sad Plush Now

Detective Pikachu came out less than a year ago, but its power can still be felt amongst fans. The Pokemon project was the first of its kind thanks to its live-action look, and fans fell in love with its star. After all, Pikachu is too cute not to love, and it seems the movie is about to rev up fans with a special gift.

At long last, one of the best Detective Pikachu plushes has made its way to the U.S. Fans were wild last year when it was announced Japan was releasing an adorable sad plush of Pikachu. Now, the U.S. Pokemon Center has stocked the doll, and you will want to nab it now.

As you can see below, the plush shows Pikachu with a wrinkly face. If the expression seems to be familiar, you would be on the money. During the film, Pikachu makes this expression after leaving Tim at the research facility. The scene was a favorite amongst fans, and you can now relive it with this plush.

“Detective Pikachu has concerns—possibly even doubts—and he’s feeling it right in the jellies! Based on a fan-favorite scene from the POKÉMON Detective Pikachu live-action movie, this lovably perturbed plush is ready to furrow its brow and keep you company as you uncover plots, clarify mysteries, or at least drink up the last of your coffee,” The Pokemon Center describes the cute plush.

Currently, the item is in stock online, and it will cost fans $20 USD. It will be small enough for you to carry around on the days you’re feeling down, but its cuddly fluff will lift you up before the day is done!

If you wanted to see this film, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently available for purchase on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The official synopsis for the film describes it as such: “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”