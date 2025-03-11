Netflix’s Devil May Cry Hypes Returning Villains & Papa Roach in New Promo

Dante is about to once again make the leap from the video game world to the anime one as Netflix is prepping for Devil May Cry to join its animated adaptation roster. Following the success of series like Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, executive producer Adi Shankar is planning to jump into the Capcom series with ten toes down. With the series set to arrive on April 3rd next month, the streaming service is teasing something big with the help of both Papa Roach and a new look at the fresh villains that will give Dante some of the biggest challenges of his monster hunting career.

While there are plenty of stories to choose from when it comes to Dante’s past, the new series is one that will focus on brand new villains that arrive in the Devil May Cry franchise. The biggest villain of the series to date, Mundus, has been featured in promotional material, but he won’t be alone. Several new antagonists have been featured in trailers, along with this brand new poster you can check out below, along with Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” song. Since the introduction of the series relies on Limp Bizkit’s “Rolling,” it’s clear that Shankar and company are rolling in with a hilarious aesthetic for the series.

Adi Shankar Talks Devil May Cry

Earlier this year, the creator of the Devil May Cry series took to social media to get anime and video game enthusiasts alike hyped. In breaking down this new take on a classic character, Shankar said the following, “My DMC Universe is set in a late ’90s/early 2000s PS2 era of the world. It’s not set in modern times. It’s set in my memory of the world, pre- and post-9/11. My music choices reflect this. My series features a mix of hits from that era and greatest musical hits from the DMC franchise (reimagined by @powergloveaudio). You are not prepared for this soundtrack. Anime is not prepared for this soundtrack. Jackpot motherf***ers!”

Shankar has been a fan of the Devil May Cry series for years now, even going so far as to routinely dress up like Dante from the series. In various references to the creation of the animated adaptation, the executive producer has stated that he is relying on his deep well of knowledge of the franchise to help in forging this new take. Adi has even mentioned the lesser-known Devil May Cry stage play, Devil May Cry: The Live Hacker, showing just how deep the rabbit hole goes.

Devil May Cry’s Future

As of the writing of this article, a second season for Devil May Cry hasn’t been confirmed, though considering that the Castlevania franchise garnered six seasons so far, Dante might have a bright future ahead of him. In terms of the video game world, the fifth entry of the series was the latest, and perhaps grand finale, of the Capcom series. Ironically enough, Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners had a big role in bringing back its source material, Cyberpunk 2077, so Dante doing the same might not be out of the question.

