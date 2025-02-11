Netflix’s Devil May Cry Hypes Premiere With New Promo

Devil May Cry is the next major video game franchise to make its anime debut with Netflix, and the new series has dropped a cool new look at Dante ahead of its premiere later this Spring. Adi Shankar and Netflix have previously worked together to great success with a number of major video game franchises getting their animated debuts. Shankar has helped to steer hits such as Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, and now the creator has turned his attention to the next major video game adaptation with Devil May Cry finally coming to Netflix later this April.

Devil May Cry might have made its anime debut with special projects many years ago, but this new Devil May Cry for Netflix is the first full series that fans will be seeing in action for quite a while. It’s also seemingly much different in terms of vibe compared to many of the other Devil May Cry projects we have seen (thanks to the debut of its new opening powered by Limp Bizkit), and now fans have gotten a new look at the coming series with a cool new poster. Check it out below as released by Netflix.

When Does Devil May Cry Come Out?

Devil May Cry will be making its worldwide premiere with Netflix beginning on April 3rd. The series will be running for eight episodes with its debut season, and will be featuring the returning Johnny Yong Bosch as the voice behind Dante in the English dubbed release. Created by Adi Shankar (who also serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner), Devil May Cry is a special collaboration between Shankar, Capcom and Netflix (and slots nicely within Shankar’s ever expanding “Bootleg Multiverse” of projects).

With animation produced by Studio MIR (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, The Legend of Korra), with Alex Larsen as writer, and Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno and Studio MIR’s Seung Wook Lee as Executive Producers, Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin” will serve as the opening theme for the new series. Characters from the original Devil May Cry games like Dante will be making their appearance in the new anime, but it’s yet to be revealed who from the games will be returning to reprise their respective roles. It has been teased that the series will be running for multiple seasons, however.

Why You Should Watch Devil May Cry

When the series was first announced, Shankar had the following to say about the new Devil May Cry project, “I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the DEVIL MAY CRY franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.” As for what to expect from this new take on Devil May Cry, Netflix teases the coming series as such:

“In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.” Thanks to how well some of the other video game franchises have made the jump to screen through Adi Shankar’s collaborations with Netflix, Devil May Cry is already looking to be a strong contender for one of the best releases of the year. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how it all looks in motion and what of the original games it will adapt.

