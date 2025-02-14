Netflix’s Devil May Cry Reveals Dante’s Valentine’s Day Surprise

Dante has long been a major figure in the video game world, arriving thanks to the 2001 PlayStation 2 game, Devil May Cry. Ever since that initial introduction of the son of Sparda, the icon has received several sequels and appeared in countless crossovers in the past. While Netflix’s upcoming anime adaptation isn’t the first time that we saw Dante hitting the world of animation, it might be the best entry to date. To help in celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, the wielder of Ebony and Ivory has a treat for fans before his series hits Netflix officially on April 3rd.

Devil May Cry is a story that is fit to bursting with action but at its heart, is the story of two brothers. Dante and his less-than-altruistic brother, Virgil, often find themselves butting heads as the latter attempts to both find himself and gain power by any means necessary. When it comes to Dante’s love life, his ally Trish is most likely at the top of that bill though they never really made it official. With the upcoming series set to bring back several fan-favorite characters while also introducing plenty of new ones, it will be interesting to see if Dante is able to hit the same heights as the Belmont family and Alucard of Castlevania fame.

Happy Valentine’s Dante

To ring in February 14th, Netflix has shared a new poster of Dante getting in the spirit of the season. Devil May Cry is a franchise that is more than happy to get into the humorous side of things and you can see that in the image below.

Adi Shankar Speaks

Recently, executive producer and series creator Adi Shankar discussed the surprising soundtrack of the upcoming anime, which threw fans for a loop recently with its use of Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin” for its intro, “It’s not set in modern times. It’s set in my memory of the world, pre-and post-9/11. My music choices reflect this. My series features a mix of hits from that era and the greatest musical hits from the DMC franchise (reimagined by @powergloveaudio). You are not prepared for this soundtrack. Anime is not prepared for this soundtrack.”

When it comes to Devil May Cry, the aesthetic is one that is able to blend humor with action in ways that many other stories can’t. The latest game in the series, Devil May Cry 5, saw Dante teaming up with the likes of Nero and V to take on a familiar threat, and despite the franchise’s popularity, a sixth entry has yet to be confirmed by Capcom. Still, it’s clear that the franchise is finding new avenues to help push the popular story of Dante to this day.

Want to see what Devil May Cry has in store for both its upcoming anime and its video game franchise?