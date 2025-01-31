Netflix & Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry Drops Release Date & Limp Bizkit Opening

Netflix has seen some big success with animated video game adaptations, with the likes of Castlevania, The Witcher, Tomb Raider, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Resident Evil helping to blend the two mediums to fans’ approval. This April, Netflix is once again teaming up with legendary producer Adi Shankar to share a new take on Dante with a Devil May Cry animated series. To help push this Capcom adaptation, the streaming service has released the intro of the series that perfectly encapsulates the main devil slayer with a song that is pitch perfect for the gun slinging, sword-wielding Sparda.

For those who might be unfamiliar with the Devil May Cry franchise, it first got its start on the PlayStation 2 in 2001. Originally designed as an entry of Resident Evil, the series became its own thing by focusing on its exuberant leading man Dante. Fighting against the demonic lord Mundus, along with his twisted brother Virgil, Devil May Cry would go on to receive five big video game entries along with countless spin-offs and appearances in other franchises. Devil May Cry 5 was the latest entry of the series, though no word has been shared regarding any new games. Since franchise creator Hideaki Kamiya has left Capcom, we have to imagine that the game series will arrive later in the future.

Devil May Cry’s Animated Story

While there are certainly some familiar faces featured in the new opening scrawl and previous promotional material for Devil May Cry, it seems that this anime series won’t be sticking to the script of any of the gaming entries. Various new demons that never made appearances on the PlayStation are featured here and this younger take on Dante might leave many to think that this timeline places it in a similar one to Devil May Cry 3. While it has yet to be confirmed, the soundtrack of the trailer certainly dives into Dante’s personality and the timeframe of the series.

Dante as a character has always been a bombastic one, taking serious pleasure in both mowing down demons and treating life like a game himself. With the animated series taking place in the late 1990s, or early 2000s, using Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin” as the theme song is a hilarious choice. This new series might inject a brand new story into the franchise but keen-eyed fans of the original games will spot more than a few Easter Eggs when it comes to the intro.

Adi Shankar Talks DMC

Following the announcement of the Devil May Cry series in 2023, executive producer and showrunner Adi Shankar released a statement that confirmed both his involvement and his love of the franchise as a whole, “I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the DEVIL MAY CRY franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”

Netflix has also released an official breakdown of the series, giving new and old fans alike a better idea of what Dante will be up to, “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to this animated take on Dante? Follow along with Team Anime for all the latest on Netflix's Devil May Cry and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.