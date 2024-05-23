Digimon Hypes 25th Anniversary With New Promo

Digimon first arrived as an anime project thanks to Digimon Adventure in 1999. Rather than seeing young trainers attempting to do battle with their "digital monsters", the franchise would see a group of kids known as the "Digi-Destined" attempting to save both their world and the digital world they find themselves trapped in. 2024 marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the anime's arrival and Toei Animation has a new look at an upcoming promo video and an upcoming exhibition honoring the franchise.

The "25th Anniversary Digimon Adventure Exhibition" is planning to have a brand new video created to highlight the Digi-Destined, along with an exhibition that will have unique merch and art as a part of its festivities. Taking place from August 10th to the 25th this summer in Ikebukuro, the event has touted its upcoming video as one that will revisit the events of Digimon Adventures in a brand new way.

Digimon's 25th Anniversary Preview

You can check out one of the first images from the upcoming Digimon tribute below, as Toei is sharing a rough sketch of the animation that will once again focus on the Digi-Destined.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Toei Animation had a message to share earlier this year to hype up the milestone anniversary for the anime focusing on the digital monster, "Starting with the theatrical version of Digimon Adventure released on March 6, 1999, and the TV animation of the same title that began on March 7, 1999, many selected children and their partner Digimon have spun the story of 'Digimon Animation'. We would like to express our gratitude to all the "children" who have adventured with us. Digimon will continue to evolve into a future yet to be seen."

If you have yet to dive into the world of Digimon, a great place to start would be with the recent reboot of Digimon Adventure. Currently streaming on Crunchyroll, here's how the streaming service describes the tale of the Digi-Destined, "While at summer camp, seven kids – Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K. – come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon – short for Digital Monsters – who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home."

Via Comic Natalie