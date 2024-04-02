Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Blu-ray Release Date Announced

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is coming to Blu-ray, and a release date has been announced for when it hits shelves! Digimon is now in the midst of celebrating the 25th anniversary of its original anime's debut in Japan, and the franchise recently came back for a brand new movie reuniting the cast of the anime's second season, Digimon Adventure 02. This new movie aged the second generation of DigiDestined into adulthood, and gave them a brand new adventure featuring a new DigiDestined who had ties to their origin. Now even more fans will get the chance to see the new movie in action.

Shout! Factory previously announced that Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning would be getting an official Blu-ray release, and it's now been announced that it will be officially releasing on shelves and digital on June 11th. It will feature both the Japanese and English dubbed releases of the film, and include some special features. You can check out the newest English dub trailer for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning below in anticipation of its home media release this Summer.

What Is Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning?

Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya returned from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for the new movie along with a returning voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 to reprise their roles for the Japanese dub. Brian Donovan, who voiced Daisuke Motomiya in the original Digimon Adventure 02 TV anime, returned to lead the English dub along with many other new and returning stars. As for what to expect from the newest Digimon movie, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is teased as such:

"It's 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the first ever DigiDestined in the world…"

Will you be nabbing the Digimon Adventure 02 movie Blu-ray? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!