Digimon Adventure 02 Movie Sets Release Date With First Trailer

The latest series featuring everyone's favorite anime digital monster, Digimon Ghost Game, is preparing to come to an end with its next episode. While the spookier series might be bringing its story to a close, this is far from the last time that we'll see the anime digital world hit the screen. Luckily, Digimon Adventure has confirmed that a new movie is in the works and has released both the first trailer, and the release date, for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning.

While Digimon has continued to be steady fixture in the anime world since the franchise's debut in 1997, the digital monsters also remain a constant in the video game realm. Digimon World: New Order is the latest game that gave players the opportunity to partner up with countless digital monsters. Digimon Adventure, for those who might not be all that familiar with the anime franchise, is considered to be one of the biggest entries in the anime series. While the adventures of the DIgi-Destined did receive a reboot, that reboot eventually drew to a close, though it's clear that anime fans certainly don't mind returning to their story whether it be via anime television shows and/or feature-length films.

The Digimon Return

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning will act as a follow-up to the previous film, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. The film will debut in Japanese theaters on October 27th of this year, though a North American release date has yet to be confirmed. Helping to bring this film to life is director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya, who both worked on the previous entry for the digital monsters on the silver screen.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Digimon as a series has been able to evolve over time not just by putting a fresh coat of paint on events that took place in its past, but by also introducing new worlds and digital monsters across various mediums. Following the conclusion of Ghost Game, it will be interesting to see where the anime adaptation decides to explore next, whether it be through a new story or a reboot based on the success of the recent Digimon Adventure series.

