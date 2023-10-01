Digimon Adventure 02 Movie U.S. Release Date Surfaces

Digimon Adventure 02 is coming back with a brand new movie revisiting the second generation of DigiDestined as adults, and it seems like the United States release date for the movie has surfaced online as spotted by fans! Digimon Adventure celebrated its 20th Anniversary a few years ago by bringing back the original DigiDestined cast for one final feature film adventure, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. This film saw each of them in their respective 20s, and even saw the second generation of children from Digimon Adventure 02 as well. Now these second generation chosen children are getting a feature film effort of their own.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning takes place a couple of years after the events of Last Evolution Kizuna, and the second wave of DigiDestined are taking the center stage in the big fight this time around. Hitting theaters in Japan later this month, it had yet revealed any international release plans as of the time of this writing. But according to a Fathom Events listing spotted by @WithTheWill on social media, the movie could be hitting theaters in the United States for a one night event on November 8th.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

When Is the Digimon Adventure 02 Movie Come Out?

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is currently scheduled to release across Japan beginning on October 27th, but this November 8th listing for a potential United States release has not been officially announced as of the time of this writing. If this release date does hold up, then it will be a very quick turnaround from its release overseas. There's also no word on whether or not the movie will feature an English dubbed release as well, but it features a returning staff from Last Evolution Kizuna.

Bandai begins to tease what to expect from Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning as such, "The secret behind the birth of 'the DigiDestined' is now uncovered. It is 2012, ten years after the adventures between Odaiba and the Digital World took place. While they have embarked on their own paths, [Davis] and the other 'DigiDestined' and their partner Digimon are still bound together by the same bond. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky above Tokyo Tower, sending a message to the world."

The synopsis continues with, "'May everyone in the world have friends. May they each have a Digimon.' As the world watches, a young man named [Rui Owada] appears before [Davis] and his friends with a cracked DIGIVICE. Behind the birth of 'the DigiDestined' is [Rui's] single, hidden wish…When the past and present connect, the biggest crisis in Digimon history is unleashed. What path will [Davis] and the '02' team choose? Once again, the DigiDestined mobilize, this time as adults!"

