Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Releases New Images Ahead of Premiere

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will be hitting theaters across Japan later this Fall, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the older DigiDestined with new preview images ahead of its big premiere! Following the celebration for Digimon's 20th Anniversary with a new movie bringing back older versions of the original DigiDestined for a final adventure in Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, the franchise is returning with a new celebration for the second generation of chosen children as their adult selves are coming back for a final adventure as well with Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning picks up some time after the events of Last Evolution Kizuna, and focuses on the DigiDestined who were introduced in the anime's second season. Now in their twenties, these children have been thrown into a new battle against a mysterious new character who is being touted as the very first DigiDestined ever. Now we've gotten a new look at this upcoming movie as it prepares to hit Japan in October with some new preview images. You can check them out below:

What to Know For Digimon's Next Movie

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is now scheduled to release in Japan on October 27th, but has unfortunately not revealed any international release plans as of this writing. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya are returning from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna along with a returning voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 to reprise their roles. Joining the cast for the film are Megumi Ogata as Rui Owada (who is claiming to be the first DigiDestined) and Rie Kugimiya as the mysterious Ukkomon.

Bandai begins to tease what to expect from Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning as such, "The secret behind the birth of 'the DigiDestined' is now uncovered. It is 2012, ten years after the adventures between Odaiba and the Digital World took place. While they have embarked on their own paths, [Davis] and the other 'DigiDestined' and their partner Digimon are still bound together by the same bond. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky above Tokyo Tower, sending a message to the world."

The synopsis continues with, "'May everyone in the world have friends. May they each have a Digimon.' As the world watches, a young man named [Rui Owada] appears before [Davis] and his friends with a cracked DIGIVICE. Behind the birth of 'the DigiDestined' is [Rui's] single, hidden wish…When the past and present connect, the biggest crisis in Digimon history is unleashed. What path will [Davis] and the '02' team choose? Once again, the DigiDestined mobilize, this time as adults!"

What are you hoping to see go down in the new Digimon Adventure 02 movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!