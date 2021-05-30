Digimon Adventure Debuts Massive New Mega Evolutions

✖

Digimon Adventure debuted two massive new Mega Evolutions with the newest episode of the series! The reboot series has seen the DigiDestined take on one of their toughest challenges yet as they headed to FAGA to try and keep Millenniumon from reviving in a new body. As the newest episode proved, however, this was going to be even tougher than they could handle as the Dark Digimon was able to fully revive itself towards the end of the previous episode. With this massive threat overhead, the DigiDestined had to really dig deep into their power.

We have seen the power of the Holy Digimon in action (and how much stronger it is than the previous incarnations of these characters) in the series before, but Episode 50 of the series took this one step further with the full Mega Evolution debut of the Holy Digimon partners. HolyAngemon fully evolved into its Mega form, Goddramon, and Angewomon evolved into its Mega form, Holydramon, in order to contend with Millenniumon's full power.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Episode 50 of the series picks up from the previous cliffhanger as Tai and WarGreymon try and free the other DigiDestined from Millenniumon's wrath. While the two of them fight alone on the outside, the other DigiDestined are trapped within a dark space and try to break out. With all of their hopes and dreams combined, their energies combine and boost the strength of the Holy Digimon.

With the additional strength of the DigiDestined's full power, the two Holy Digimon evolve into kaiju-sized Mega forms that fight on par with Millenniumon. Carrying their partners (and the others) within respective orbs of light, the fight between the three Mega level Digimon takes place in the skies above the Digital World and sends shock waves throughout it. It's just unfortunate that they don't get full evolution sequences.

Now that these two Mega level evolutions have made their debut, it does beg the question of whether or not the rest of the DigiDestined will bring about their Mega evolutions as well. It's been teased in promotional materials for the series, but without a massive threat like this hanging over, it remains to be see how that factors into whatever final conflict comes next.

What did you think of these new Mega Evolution debuts? Do you wish they got full evolution sequences like WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon had? How are you liking the new Digimon Adventure so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!