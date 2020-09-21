Digimon Adventure Promo Teases the DigiDestined's Unbeatable Foe

✖

Digimon Adventure's new series has been surprising fans with each new episode, but the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing the DigiDestined's unbeatable foe. The 20th Anniversary reboot series has been taking major detours from the path the original anime series took, so each new episode of the new anime thus far is introducing all kinds of new foes for the DigiDestined to take on. This includes a much higher level of enemy that fans of the original had expected them to fight so early into the new run.

This continues with the next episode of the series as after defeating the surprisingly strong Champion level foe, Eyesmon, a dark shadow emerged as it looked like Eyesmon evolved somehow. The preview for the next episode revealed that this shadow belonged to a powerful Ultimate level threat, Orochimon, and it's going to be one of the strongest foes they have faced yet. This is even more intriguing considering the string of powerful enemies they have faced so far.

You can check out the preview for Episode 17 below thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter! They revealed the synopsis for the next episode, titled "The Battle in Tokyo Against Orochimon," and they begin to describe it as such, "Taichi and co. think they've defeated Eyesmon, a powerful enemy, but the larger, eight-headed Orochimon appears before them. Its power is overwhelming, and even with a united effort, they're no match for Orochimon, so Taichi and co. end up fleeing in all directions."

The synopsis continues as such, "Meanwhile, in the real Shibuya, several strange phenomena occur because of Orochimon. If things continue to go like this, Hikari, Takeru, and many people will be in danger...Although Taichi and Yamato are separated from their friends, they muster up their courage and devise a desperate strategy against Orochimon!"

Are you excited to see the DigiDestined taking on Orochimon in the next episode of the new Digimon Adventure series? What do you think of the reboot anime so far? Which major opponents are you hoping to see the DigiDestined take on next?