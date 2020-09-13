Digimon Adventure Introduces Gomamon's Ultimate Evolution

✖

Digimon Adventure has rounded out its recent string of Ultimate Evolution debuts in the new series with Gomamon in the newest episode. Ever since Agumon evolved into MetalGreymon a few episodes ago, every episode since that point has seen one of the Digimon partners break through to their Ultimate level. As this was the highest many of them had gotten in the original series, seeing the Ultimates pop up so soon into the new series' run has definitely been a point of debate as the first arc of the series has yet to be completed.

As the first arc of the new Digimon Adventure continues to unfold, the DigiDestined are finding themselves up against all kinds of powerful new threats that made reaching the Ultimate level more necessary than ever before. This was especially the case with Joe Kido and Gomamon in the newest episode as they had to distract a number of Frigimon, and even a Mammothmon.

When Sora is taken out of action and Matt needed to get her to a safe place to help her heal from her icy wounds, Joe and Gomamon step up to the plate to take on the attacking ice Digimon group. It's here that Joe digs in his heels and activates a new power for his Digivice -- helping Gomamon reach its Ultimate stage, Zudomon.

Ikkakumon to Zudomon evolution sequence + Zudomon vs Yukidarumon & Mammon pic.twitter.com/HDee4Es3Y0 — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) September 13, 2020

Armed with its own kind of Mjolnir, Zudomon is able to fight back against the same Mammothmon that had been giving them trouble throughout the entire episode. Building up its lightning energy, Zudomon then crashed down on Mammothmon with a powerful Hammer Spark attack to bring the battle to an end, and thankfully buying Sora enough time to defrost from her icy wounds. While Joe did grow a little during this fight, it's not as impressive of growth as some of the others. Especially after following Izzy's debut in the previous episode too. But what do you think?

What did you think of Zudomon's debut in the new Digimon Adventure series? Which of the Ultimate Evolution debuts has been your favorite so far? Curious to see where the series will take the DigiDestined next now that they have all unlocked their Ultimate Evolutions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!