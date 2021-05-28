Digimon Adventure Promo Teases an Intense Final Battle

✖

Digimon Adventure is teasing an intense final battle with the preview for its next big episode! The rebooted anime series has been building to a fight against the ancient dark Digimon, Millenniumon, through the newest arc of the series. The DigiDestined have made their way to FAGA in an attempt to keep Millenniumon from reviving in a new body, but failed to do so as the newest episode of the series saw Millenniumon successfully revive anyway despite all of their efforts. Now the final battle against this dark Digimon is underway with the next episode.

Titled "The End, The Ultimate Holy Battle," the preview for Episode 50 of the series teases an all-out onslaught between Tai, WarGreymon, and Millenniumon. There also seems to be a tease of some new Mega Evolutions coming in the next episode, and it seems like this really might be the final clash between the holy and the dark Digimon coming in the next episode! Check out the preview below as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Digimon Adventure: ep. 50 "The End, The Ultimate Holy Battle" During Millenniumon’s fury, Hikari, Tailmon, the other Chosen Children and their Digimon fight believing that Taichi and War Greymon, whose fates are unknown, are safe. And Taichi and War Greymon didn't give up... pic.twitter.com/CTGhqVOLmB — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) May 23, 2021

@Wikimon_news also detailed the synopsis for the episode, which begins as such, "During Millenniumon’s fury, Hikari, Tailmon, the other Chosen Children and their Digimon fight believing that Taichi and WarGreymon, whose fates are unknown, are safe. And Taichi and War Greymon didn't give up." The biggest tease comes soon after with the second half of the description as it hypes up a huge comeback:

"When the Digital World is about to be enveloped in darkness, all the Digimon pray for peace, and their thoughts awaken Ultimate Evolutions that no one expected. A miracle occurs within Tailmon and Patamon's bodies, and WarGreymon's powerful technique brought forth by those prayers swells!" Given that Millenniumon has been touted as the strongest threat in the series so far, this episode is going to be quite the huge challenge for the chosen children.

With there still being a few episodes left (and more Mega Evolutions supposedly on the way), there's the question of what could be coming next? What do you think? What are you hoping to see before the new Digimon Adventure ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!