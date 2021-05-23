Digimon Adventure Finally Debuts Millenniumon's Full Form

✖

Digimon Adventure finally debuted Millenniumon's full form with the newest episode of the series! The DigiDestined have been embarking on their most intense adventure yet as they have made their way to FAGA in an attempt to stop Millenniumon from reviving itself in a new body. The Dark Digimon has been trying to make this happen since the reboot series began, and this newest arc of the series has been steadily putting the pieces together as Tai and the other DigiDestined face off against some Mega level threats over the course of the past few episodes.

Things took a much darker turn with the previous episode of the series as Tai and WarGreymon seemingly lost their lives in an explosion. Making matters worse, the newest episode of the series revealed that Millenniumon's plans actually came to fruition and it was ready to form a new body. That's exactly what happens in Episode 49 of the series as Millenniumon revives in his terrifying full form. Check it out in all its glory thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

The revival of Millenniumon pic.twitter.com/l8VNPWcHUW — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) May 23, 2021

Without Tai, the other DigiDestined continued to struggle against Millenniumon and the army of Vademon that had been working to put their master back together. Unfortunately, the chosen children had taken quite a few lumps at this point and they were much weaker than they ever have been. So all they could really do was watch as Millenniumon began to reform its body within its dark crystal casing.

Despite Yamato, Koushiro, and Sora's combined attacks, none of them were able to break their way through into the crystal before Millenniumon could form. When it finally does, Millenniumon's massive and terrifying form lords over them completely. Upon its full arrival, a dark aura begins to radiate through the world as Millenniumon begins to devour all of the energy around them.

Seemingly eating the DigiDestined as well in the process, there is a small light of hope in the fact that Tai and WarGreymon emerged unscathed before the episode comes to an end. Now the DigiDestined will be facing off against their toughest challenge yet against the dark monster that started it all. But what do you think of Millenniumon's full form? Curious to see the final battle coming soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!