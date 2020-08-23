Digimon Adventure Shares MetalGreymon's New Evolution

✖

Whether or not you agree with how speedily Digimon Adventure is introduced Ultimate Evolutions to the new anime series, there is definitely a strong argument for them with MetalGreymon's new evolution sequence. One of the major issues that the new series has is the fact that it rarely highlights the evolution scenes like the original series. Eschewing that tradition for a better flow of action, these evolution sequences have been rarer than many would have liked to see. But when we do get a new sequence, such as with MetalGreymon in the newest episode, it's impressive.

MetalGreymon made its official debut in the new Digimon Adventure series a couple of episodes ago, but Episode 12 of the anime marked the first time that we had seen a full evolutionary sequence for Agumon's Ultimate level evolution. The first time we had seen it, Greymon had evolved mid battle and it seemed like that was going to be the route the new anime was taking after seeing that the same thing happened when WereGarurumon made its debut in the new anime in the following episode.

But with this official sequence, it teases that perhaps we will be seeing full evolution scenes for the other Ultimate level Digimon as well? It's something that has been missing from this new anime thus far, and seeing just how well handled it can be, fans would most likely be willing to see these sequences far more often if that all can look just as great as this one. Check it out thanks to @HazzerWolf on Twitter:

Metalgreymon evolution scene is also 😙👌 pic.twitter.com/WgyDbFuQDy — Haz Baz (@HazzerWolf) August 23, 2020

The speed of the evolutionary chains and growth in the new Digimon Adventure anime continues to be one of the central debates among fans of the classic anime series, but many new fans are not seeing an issue with it all just yet because the new anime has yet to really establish how strong any of these levels and evolutions truly are. But what do you think?

What did you think of MetalGreymon's revamped evolution sequence in the new Digimon Adventure anime? How does it compare to the one we had seen for Greymon? Are you hoping the other Ultimate Evolutions get full sequences like this too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

