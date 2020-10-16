New Digimon Synopsis Sets Up a Hostage Situation

✖

Digimon Adventure's new series will be hitting the 20 episode mark with its next episode, and the synopsis for it teases an intense hostage situation. As the new series continues to evolve into a completely different beast than fans of the original series were familiar with, the action and intensity of each of the battles has grown more severe. This led to the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series that saw Matt's young brother, T.K., captured by Devimon's Dark Digimon forces. But the next episode of the series teases his joining the DigiDestined fold.

Episode 20 of Digimon Adventure's new series is titled "The Seventh One Awakens" and the synopsis (as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) begins teasing T.K's kidnapping (with Tai and Matt in pursuit) as such, "Takeru is in the Digital World. However, he has been kidnapped by Velgrmon. Taichi and Metal Greymon, and Yamato and Were Garurumon desperately pursue them."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The synopsis continues with a light at the end of the tunnel teasing T.K.'s escape thanks to his Digimon partner that we got a glimpse of at the end of the newest episode, "Although Yamato and WereGarurumon are aware of the threat posed by the colossal-winged Velgrmon, they fight against it many times over. They think that they've finally rescued Takeru, but that is short-lived, and Velgrmon’s brutal blow hits both of them. Just when all hope is lost, a flash of a beam of light comes bursting in!"

The new series seems to be setting up finally having seven DigiDestined in their line up, but there are still many questions as to when Kari, the eighth, will be joining the new series as well. With just how differently this new series is going it's hard to tell, but the battles are most certainly going to be more intense from here on out with the introduction of the first of the Holy Digimon referenced at the beginning of the series.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see what's coming in the next episode of Digimon Adventure? How are you liking the new series so far now that we are nearly 20 episodes into its run? What are you hoping to see as the rest of the new series continues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!