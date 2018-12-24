New ‘Digimon Adventure’ Movie Teases Details About its Heroes

The Digimon franchise will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a new movie surprisingly bringing the original DigiDestined into their 20s, and after revealing a first look at their updated designs now fans have a better idea of the new film.

Thanks to translations curated by Will the Will, the new Digimon movie revealed more about what the original crew is doing as they head into adulthood.

A preview of the character designs from the upcoming 20th anniversary "Digimon Adventure" anime has been released

Translating a previous magazine scan of the new adult designs, it turns out that the producer of the film had character designer Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru follow certain guidelines when aging up the team, “We requested that Nakatsuru-san design these with more realistic proportions, as opposed to the designs from Adventure and 02…we wanted these designs to amplify the image of each of the children that we want to project to the audience, which would showcase what each of the children are doing now at their age and what their future goals are.”

On top of this, each new character design teased a bit about where the DigiDestined’s heads are at as their priorities begin to shift. More importantly, the new details have also revealed definitive ages of the DigiDestined in the new movie:

Joe: Did he manage to pass his entrance exams…!? A 23-year-old whose choice of career path is of great interest.

Mimi: A charming 21-year-old dressed in fashionable clothing!

Izzy: A 21-year-old who looks great in a suit!? Could he be working at a job already?

Matt: Matt with his ever calm and collected expression. He seems to have a gentle air to him too!?

Tai: He still sports his signature hairstyle. His expression accurately reflects his carefree personality!

Sora: 22 years old. Did she decide to devote herself to the art of Ikebana!? Her kimono suits her perfectly!

T.K.: 19 years old and all grown up, he’s grown even taller than his older brother Matt!?

Kairi: While her innocent personality still remains, she seems to have her act together more than her brother Tai does!

Tentatively titled Theater Version Digimon Adventure, the new film brings back Seki Hiromi, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and Kenji Watanabe from the original Digimon anime to serve as Supervisor, Character Designer, and Digimon Designer respectively. Hopefully more information as to its release are revealed soon now that character details are starting to come to light.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

