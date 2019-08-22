You Can Make Your Own Digimon Partner with the Anime’s Original Character Designer

Digimon remains a classic series for fans, and they will do whatever it takes to buy into its nostalgic wellspring. After well over a decade, Digimon has put out some sweet merchandise to satisfy the most intense fans, but nothing compares to a recent reward.

Recently, Toei Animation went live with a crowdfunding campaign meant to fund its next Digimon series. The special anime will be filled with shorts which feature slice-of-life stories. The move was a success as Digimon reached its goal within days, and it is no wonder why when one perk promised fans their own original Digimon partner.

Oh, and it will be created by the anime’s original designer. No big deal.

If you check out the Campfire campaign, you will see there are several donation tiers available for fans. You can give as little at 3,000 yen which equates to a couple U.S. dollars. However, there are more expensive choices, and the priciest promised to give fans their own Digimon partner.

“Digimon Character Designer Kenji Watanabe will draw your own original partner Digimon! In addition, we will deliver the design as a stuffed animal,” the campaign’s final tier promised.

“The original partner Digimon will be [asked after] individually once the application is complete. We will design original partner Digimon after meeting directly with Kenji Watanabe. In addition to the stuffed toy gifts created based on the design illustrations, we will also give you data [about the Digimon].”

Not only will this final perk come with all the other perks included in previous tiers, but it will give fans their own unique Digimon partner. It will be designed by Watanabe after a consultation meeting, and die-hard fans admit this tier is a must-have. That is, if you have the cash.

After all, the pricey Digimon tier will set back fans 300,000 yen. That is more than $2,800 USD, so the gift won’t come cheap. Right now, the perk is sold out, but fans are hoping more slots will open down the line. However, the campaign’s quick fulfillment makes it hard to believe any more spots will open for this project at the very least.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna will be directed by Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.