Popular YouTube Streamer Breaks Records With New Manga

Manga is becoming more of a hot ticket item in North America, with sales skyrocketing as more readers dive further into anime worlds. While series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and My Hero Academia originated in Japan, the West has been creating new manga and anime series that populate the expanding medium. In a wild twist, one of YouTube’s biggest content creators has decided to step into the manga game and with this arrival, has shattered sales records thanks to unleashing the story known as “Monsters We Make.” Cory x Kenshin has an astonishing 21 million subscribers on YouTube and it’s clear that his followers were more than willing to give his new manga a try.

Cory x Kenshin didn’t just put time and money into creating his new manga, the streamer took a step back from his YouTube channel for around a year and a half to bring to life Monsters We Make. As it stands, it appears that the gamble has paid off as the original manga has sold over 200,000 copies in its first week. Thanks to this statistic, the series has become one of the fastest selling independently published manga of all time and it appears as though the sky is the limit for Cory. If you want to learn more about Monsters We Make, Kenshin himself released a trailer to give fans a look into his new anime world which you can check out below.

Cory x Kenshin’s Manga Success

Recently, the YouTuber discussed his new series and the origins of diving into the manga market, “Monsters We Make is a playground for me to exercise all the ideas and life experiences I’ve collected from the decades of being a spectator. Creating a story that scrutinizes humanity and what makes us tick, injecting some of the Black representation I’ve been longing to see in this space, and finally adding in some sprinkles of my faith in God, were the driving forces behind this project. It meant a lot to me to see a character like The Raikage from Naruto in a space where you don’t typically see Black characters, let alone powerful ones. My hope is that my main character, Jabari, can be to people what Goku was to me growing up. This experience, while a ton of work, has been incredibly fun and fulfilling.”

If you want a deeper dive into the story, Monsters We Make’s official website describes its first volume as such, “For Jabari Booker, New Edyn Academy promised a future of music and mastery. But on his first day, that promise shatters into a nightmare. As he’s dragged deeper into the abyss, he realizes that true horror awaits at the end of the broken road. To survive, he must battle not only New Edyn’s monsters but also the corruption festering within its walls.”

