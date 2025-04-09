My Happy Marriage to Continue With New Anime

Play video

My Happy Marriage has officially brought Season 2 of the anime to an end with its final episode now hitting the air in Japan, and it has announced that a new anime for the franchise is now in the works. The anime adaptation for Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s My Happy Marriage light novel series first made its debut back in 2023, and quickly made waves with fans that the second season was an even bigger success when it kicked off its run last year. But unfortunately, it ended up hitting a snag with the final few episodes of the season’s release.

My Happy Marriage was hit with a delay for the final episode of the season that was scheduled to make its debut as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, but it has now premiered in Japan. As international fans wait to get their chance to see the finale with Netflix, it’s at least been confirmed that there’s a very bright future for the anime ahead as a new anime has been announced to be in the works. You can check out the special announcement trailer in the video above, and first poster for the new anime below.

What’s Next for My Happy Marriage?

My Happy Marriage has officially announced that a new anime is now in the works following the end of the second season, but unfortunately there are few concrete details about what to expect from the new project. The format of the new release has not been announced, so it could take any form like a new OVA project, a new full season of the anime series, or maybe even a feature film. This also unfortunately means that cast and staff details have also yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. This means that it’s now the perfect time to catch up with the first two seasons of the anime now streaming exclusively with Netflix.

Takehiro Kubota returns from the first season to direct Season 2 for Kinema Citrus, with Ami Sato overseeing the scripts, and Shoko Yasuda handling the character designs. The voice cast for the series includes Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Ayane Sakura as Kaya Saimori, Kotaro Nishiyama as Koji Tatsuishi, Houko Kuwashima as Yurie, Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godo, Ryohei Kimura as Arata Tsuruki, Yoko Hikasa as Hazuki Kudo, Ryotaro Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo, Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo, and Yuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui.

Why You Should Watch My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage quickly took off with fans when the anime first made its debut with Netflix because of the unique romance at the center of it all. While there are a lot of romantic anime options available each new season, this series in particular really hit a high mark with fans thanks to the central hook in the middle of it all. At times dark, and at times full of the yearning that fans hope to see, it’s no wonder why this has become such a successful franchise in the first place.

My Happy Marriage has become such a successful anime franchise that it really can choose the format for its next project and fans will support it either way. While many fans will likely prefer to see a full season of the TV series continue the story, it’s also just as much of a possibility that the anime could even make it to the big screen with a new movie adventure. That’s been the trend especially in the last few years, and it’s very much on the table. But we’ll see how it all shakes out soon enough.