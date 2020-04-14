Digimon Adventure Reboot Shares Major Digivice Upgrades

When Digimon first announced that a new anime series would be rebooting the original Digimon Adventure season from 1999, there was a worry about what kind of anime it would be. Reboots tend to worry fans in general as it can be tough to put a new spin on something that’s so concrete in our minds. But with the first two episodes of the new reboot now in the books, Digimon Adventure 2020 is already showing how fearless it’s going to be when it comes to changing what we have come to expect from this franchise.

There have already been several significant changes to the original series. Not only does this include de-aging its central cast to elementary school ages, but their Digivices have undergone some massive changes as well. Reflecting how much technology has evolved over the years, the Digivices now have become much stronger than older fans would have expected.

The changes begin small such as with its new design. Gone are the antenna and face buttons and instead replaced with a smooth outside reflecting a piece of touch screen technology that would exist in 2020. These Digivices also work as communicators now as Tai and Matt are able to communicate with Izzy (who can appear as a tiny hologram through the Digivice now), and that’s something they were never able to before.

But the changes don’t stop there as one major shift is already front and center. In the original series, Tai and the other DigiDestined were split up into their respective journeys and in these struggles eventually unlocked the power of the Crests. Tied to their personalities, these Crests were awakened and unlocked the Ultimate form for their partners. In the reboot anime, however, these Crests are now front and center and built right into the Digivice.

This has shifted the power dynamic in a significant way already with Tai and Matt unleashing Omnimon at the end of the second episode, and certainly teases the kind of new developments these Digivices will bring going forward. We won’t be reliving a steady growth incline like before, or at the very least, it’s going to be much faster. Kind of like new technology, right?

How do you feel about these new Digivices in the Digimon Adventure reboot? Do you think the hunt for the Crests will be replaced with something else in the new anime? Do you think these Digivices will lead to even stronger Digimon forms than expected?