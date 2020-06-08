Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Devimon's Return

Digimon Adventure teased its comeback with a promo for the new episodes and it teased the major return of the classic baddie, Devimon. Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary reboot was one of the many anime projects postponed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now that Japan has lifted its state of emergency many of these anime projects have been making their return. With the series now being broadcast from the very beginning, we'll be seeing brand new episodes in just a couple of weeks. New episodes that Toei Animation recently gave us a better look at with a new promo.

In a special promo video highlighting much of what's to come in the upcoming episodes, one major tease includes a shadowy version of Devimon. Fans of the original series from over two decades ago will remember Devimon as the first major antagonist of that first series. So while some things are changing, it seems some classics are making a comeback.

Nostalgic fans of the franchise have been wondering just what the Digimon Adventure reboot would be changing from the original series considering that the first three episodes already made some huge boosts to the characters, and this will most likely be a sign that not everything will be shaken up as much as the first couple of episodes.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

With the return of Devimon and his henchman Ogremon, there's a tease that the first arc of the reboot series will be carrying over some of the original ideas from that first series will being sure to update them for the new audience. Shortly after Devimon's tease there are some brand new elements that dig into some of the wider lore of this franchise as a whole.

It seems like Digimon Adventure's reboot will be incorporating many ideas from across the franchise thus far, and Devimon's return will most likely get an upgrade as well. The villain already seems terrifying here, and will most likely have a much bigger impact than many fans would have expected at first.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Devimon in the new Digimon Adventure anime? What did you think of Devimon in the original series? What are you hoping to see when the series returns with brand new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.