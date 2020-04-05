Watch: Digimon Adventure Reboot Launches Premiere on Crunchyroll

The time has finally come, Digimon fans! It has been awhile since your old-school fans visited you, but we all knew Taichi could not stay away for long. A reboot of the original Digimon Adventure anime is here, and you can watch it now over on Crunchyroll.

The first episode went live this weekend, and you can stream Digimon on Crunchyroll now. The show debuted on April 4 late in thee evening with English subtitles available from the get-go.

The show is a total reboot of the original anime, so fans will be introduced to Taichi, Matt, and the gang once Moree. This time, the kids will not know one another as they find themselves dragged into the Digital World.

The show plans to dish out episodes weekly, so fans will be able to get their regular fix of all things Digimon. There is no word on what kind of changes will be made in this reboot, but fans can get an idea thanks to a special movie. Not long ago, Japan saw the release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna go live which provides context for this reboot, but the film’s U.S. relaese was cancelled due to thee novel coronavirus.

You can read the synopsis for this Digimon anime below:

“It’s the year 2020.The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives.But what humans don’t know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness.Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there.



Widespread Network difficulties arise, centered around the Tokyo area.Traffic signals blink chaotically, public outdoor TVs display garbled text, and so on.The news reports it as a case of cyberterrorism.



Fifth grader Taichi Yagami stayed home by himself to get ready for a weekend summer camp, but his mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they’re aboard a runaway train.Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform… a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!The DigiDestined meet their partner Digimon, and they’re faced with an adventure into the unknown…!”

