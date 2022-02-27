Digimon Adventure Reboot Announces English Dub

Digimon Adventure‘s big reboot series is finally getting an English dub of its own that will feature a brand new cast! As part of the 20th Anniversary celebration, Digimon came back to not only finish the story for the Digimon Adventure crew with a new feature film but completely rebooted them for a new generation in a full TV anime series. This new series offered a much younger version of the eight original DigiDestined from Digimon Adventure for a whole new generation, and ended its run in Japan some time ago. But there were many fans waiting for the dub release.

With the original Japanese voice cast returning for the Digimon Adventure: reboot series, fans of the English dub had been hoping that would be the case (where applicable) for this new version as well. During the special anime presentation at the DigimonCon 2022 online event, it was confirmed that Digimon Adventure: would finally be releasing an English dubbed version, but also made note that a new voice cast will be bringing this new take on the original series to life.

It was confirmed during the presentation that Zeno Robinson (Hawks in My Hero Academia, Goh in Pokemon Journeys, Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and more) will be the voice behind Taichi Kamiya, and Ben Diskin (Shoutmon in Digimon Fusion, Skeptic in My Hero Academia, Sai in Naruto: Shippuden and more) will be the voice behind Agumon. The rest of the cast is being kept a mystery for now as well as potential release platform information as of this writing as well.

Unfortunately, release information for Digimon Adventure’s new English dub is still being kept a mystery as of this moment as well. But with the original Japanese run of the series now ended, the dub has plenty of episodes to cover for when it finally releases. If you wanted to check out that original Digimon Adventure: reboot series run, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the reboot series as such:

“It’s the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don’t know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness. Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there. Fifth grader Taichi Yagami’s mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they’re aboard a runaway train. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform… a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!”

But what do you think? Who do you want to see in the English dub cast for the Digimon Adventure reboot?