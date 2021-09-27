Digimon Adventure Fans Bid Farewell to the Reboot Following Final Episode

Digimon Adventure fans are bidding farewell to the reboot anime following the release of its final episode! Kicking off in Spring 2020, Toei Animation and Bandai celebrated the monumental 20th Anniversary of the Digimon franchise with a brand new take on the original Digimon Adventure series released back in 1999. This reboot not only lasted much longer than the original series (capping off with an impressive 67 episode run), but offered a much different take on Tai and the other original DigiDestined than fans had been used to. Bigger battles, bigger enemies, and just a larger scope in general.

The newest episode of the series officially brought the reboot to an end, and with it not only unleashed the biggest and most impressive battle in the series to date, but offered a new kind of ending that had not been seen for these particular DigiDestined before. Digimon Adventure has now ended Tai and Agumon’s story three times in different canons (technically four if you count Digimon Adventure Tri. as something other than a bridge to Last Evolution Kizuna’s proper ending), but this reboot had to have been the most open ended of them all.

With the reboot anime now ended and the Digimon franchise getting ready for its next new entry already, fans are bidding the reboot goodbye following its final episode. Read on to see what fans are saying about Digimon Adventure:‘s big series finale, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Fantastic Art for the Final Battle!

The Streak Has Been Broken!

This Omegamon is Happy!

Same Energy 🙁

No Regrets

He Made it! He Really Made it!

A Fitting Tribute

An Enjoyable Adventure

Season 2?

Best Ending Ever.