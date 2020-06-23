Digimon Adventure Reboot Announces Special Dub Challenge

Digimon Adventure is finally returning following its hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and with the anime series looking to pick things up with the upcoming fourth episode release, a new contest is giving fans the opportunity to win some digital monster goodies by recording their voices over some of their favorite Digimon characters! With a One Piece contest that works in a similar fashion, this is definitely an original way for anime fans to show their love of both anime franchises and win some great merchandise in the process!

Digimon Adventure had barely started before it had to go on hiatus, with only three episodes of the new anime series being shown to anime audiences, though it's clear there are some big events on the way in this new telling of the story of the Digi-Destined! With the original protagonists looking nearly exactly like their first versions, it's clear that the Digimon Reboot is sticking to the aesthetic that was created in the first digital monster anime series while also adding in some new events to keep a number of surprises up their sleeves. With a recent promotional video for the upcoming episodes hyping Digimon fans up once again, there's no better time to throw in a contest to pique fans' interest.

Twitter User Wikimon shared the details for the Digimon contest that just launched earlier this month and will continue through the end of the summer, allowing fans to lend their voices to the series in a bid to win some fantastic merchandise from the long running franchise:

The "Digimon Adventure: Dubbing Challenge" was launched on June 19, and will end on August 30 (11:59PM JST). Fans can personally record dialogue to selected sample scenes and then post their videos to Twitter, using the hashtag #アフレコデジモン.https://t.co/U032yzt6Ef pic.twitter.com/Ndut3cZ0vK — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) June 20, 2020

Digimon has released a number of different anime series and video game installments that have shown fans numerous aspects of the digital world, and we're sure to see more revealed down the line of this popular franchise. With the rebooted anime returning shortly, we're sure to see more differences as the series continues!

