Digimon Adventure Teases Comeback with Spoilery Promo

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary reboot anime series is now back and running in Japan, and in just a few short weeks the series will be debuting brand new episodes following the COVID-19 hiatus. In a spoilery new promo for the returning episodes, there are a few bits that actually tease the new episodes to come. Because the newest series only made it three episodes in before the hiatus hit, fans still really have no idea what to expect from this reboot. Especially given how it seems to be going in a completely unexpected direction.

In this new promo teasing Digimon Adventure's return to TV screens (which you can check out in the video above) Toei Animation not only reminded fans that they still have a lot to look forward to while giving us a sneak peek into what's to come complete with a few notable spoilers if you want to go in completely blind.

The hiatus kicked in with the third episode of the series, so new episodes will begin with Episode 4 and on. The third episode of the series featured one of the biggest cliffhangers yet as Tai and the other DigiDestined have officially taken the first steps into the reboot's brand new version of the Digital World.

It can be seen here in the promo video as well as Tai and newly added to the DigiDestined roster Sora make their way through a treacherous river before stumbling on a mystical place. Long time fans of the franchise will recognize some of the statues here in this certain place along with many of the enemy Digimon they will have to face in the coming episodes.

There are a few new additions not seen in the original version of the series, but there are also some major nostalgic returns from characters like Ogremon and most importantly, Devimon. The first major arc of the original series involved Devimon as the main antagonist, and if we're lucky, the reboot series just might be giving us that in a brand new way.

What did you think of this spoiler filled promo for Digimon Adventure's big return? Are you excited to finally see more episodes after all this time? What are you hoping to see when the series returns?

