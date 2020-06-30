Digimon Adventure Finally Unites Sora and Biyomon

✖

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary reboot anime has finally returned to TV with new episodes following its extended hiatus as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it made sure to finally unite Sora and Biyomon. After officially making her debut in the new anime series, a new version of Sora Takenouchi had yet to become an official member of the DigiDestined. But with the return episode of the series, this is no longer the case as with her entrance into the new Digital World, Sora is also brought together with her partner Digimon.

Upon entering the new and dangerous virtual world of the reboot series, Biyomon emerges from some shrubbery. She had been frightened by a nearby Snimon, and ran straight into Sora's arms. Before even introducing herself as her official Digimon partner, Sora embraced Biyomon without much argument. It's like she sensed the connection between the two right off the bat.

This is also a great way to highlight Sora's eventual crest power for when it will officially be revealed in the new reboot series. Sora's is the Crest of Love, and this love is shown early on with not only her quick adoption of Biyomon -- but how quickly she adjusts to her new surroundings with kindness.

Sora and Piyomon meeting for the very first time in #DigimonAdventure2020 #Digimon pic.twitter.com/S8qlSQvnyQ — Digimon Gifs (@DigimonGif) June 28, 2020

Their first meeting with one another also comes with a major fight later in the episode as Biyomon is able to evolve into Birdramon thanks to Sora's help. When Biyomon meets Sora and is happy to have been so accepted by her partner right off the bat. Speaking of, this has yet to be explained in full with the new reboot series as well. Now with the next episode of the series potentially revealing their purpose in this new Digital World soon (and shaking up the story from the original in the process), perhaps we will learn more about these new DigiDestined soon! But what do you think?

What did you think of Sora and Biyomon's first meeting? What did you think of their first official fight together against Snimon? What are you hoping to see from the duo as the Digimon Adventure reboot series continues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

