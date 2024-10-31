Toei Sparks Digimon Rumors With Major Staffing Update

Digimon is one of those series that will never go away. Thanks to the power of nostalgia, the IP has made all kinds of comebacks, and Toei Animation lives for it. From spin-offs to sequels and films, the Digimon anime has done it all. Nowadays, fans are wondering what is next for Digimon, and a recent convention suggests there is plenty on the way for the IP.

The update in question comes from Lucca Comics & Games as the 2024 event just went down in Italy. It was there Yu Kaminoki attended, and the executive spoke with fans about the franchise’s future (via With the Will). It was there the sales director said the Digimon team has grown 5x in size, and the confession has sent the anime fandom into a tizzy.

Digimon May Be Expanding Its Horizons

Kaminoki, who oversaw the sale of Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna, did not share about specifics about the future of Digimon. We only know that the franchise has expanded its size a fair bit. Now, the only question fans have is where this hiring was done. Did Digimon bring more executives in to oversee licensing and sales? Or is Digimon allocating resources to the production of an anime?

At this time, the jury is out on this answer, so fans will have to keep guessing. Not long ago, Digimon took the fandom by surprise when it announced a new anime project. At the start of October, Toei Animation took to New York Comic Con and announced an anniversary PV for the anime. Digimon Adventure is set to release a short this year honoring the launch of Digimon Adventure. Beyond that, no other projects have been announced, but it is clear that Digimon is still an active piece of Toei’s puzzle.

It may be hard to believe, but this year does mark the 25th anniversary of the Digimon anime. In 1999, the world was introduced to Taichi and the gang as Digimon Adventure went live. The show launched in March 1999, and its reign would change the lives of millions. During its early days, Digimon Adventure was a hit, and its move to the United States grouped it with IPs like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh. Even after all these years, Digimon is thriving thanks to all the nostalgia it carries, so hopefully the franchise has good will to spread in the future.

Is There a New Digimon Anime in the Works?

Of course, the number one thing fans want to know is whether a new Digimon anime is coming. Asides from the IP’s short, well – we do not know. Toei Animation is keeping mum about the whole thing, but it has been a hot minute since we got a new Digimon TV series. The last one began in October 2021, and Digimon Ghost Game came to a close in March 2023.

Now when it comes to movies, Digimon is more recent. The world was gifted Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning in October 2023. The movie flew forward in time as we met up with the stars of Digimon Adventure 02 as adults. In the same way the original anime embrace a flash forward in theaters, Digimon Adventure 02 did much the same. As for where the Digimon anime could go next, fans would be happy to see another original project go live. There is no such thing as too many Digimon, so we’d love to see Agumon show the ropes to some new friends.

What do you make of this Digimon update? Do you believe the anime is planning a comeback?


