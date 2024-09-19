Digimon Teases Its Next Era with Special New York Comic Con Event

Digimon has been a massive part of the anime world since its first anime adaptation arrived on the small screen in 1999. For decades, the digital monsters have taken many different forms in anime, video games, feature-length films, merchandise, manga, and more. Surprisingly, Digimon has not revealed any new anime projects since the conclusion of Digimon Ghost Game's television series in 2023 and the release of the movie, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, that same year. Luckily, it seems as though things might be changing as the franchise is planning to hit New York Comic-Con next month with a major announcement about the series' future.

Comic Cons in general tend to focus on the likes of Marvel, DC, and various studios attempting to get the attention of the event's patrons along with those following around the world. In recent years, however, anime and animation have been increasing their presence at places like the upcoming New York Comic-Con thanks to special panels, events, and celebrity attendees. For this year's NYCC, Digimon isn't the only anime attendee that is planning to drop news. Dragon Ball Daima will have a special panel of its own next month, along with big properties such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim, and more. Both Crunchyroll and Cartoon Network's Adult Swim also have events planned to share some anime bombshells.

The upcoming Digimon Adventure panel has been confirmed for New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 17th at 3:30 PM Eastern. The panel will have special guest Hiromi Seki, producer of Digimon Adventure 01 and 02, in attendance to hint at the franchise's future. Here's how Toei Animation laid out the upcoming event, "Join us for an exclusive panel featuring Hiromi Seki, the producer of the Digimon Adventure 01 and 02, that dives into the Digimon series. Discover what exciting future awaits Digimon Adventure!

Will Digimon Adventure Continue?

The latest Digimon Adventure series released in 2020 was a remake of the original anime adaptation that acted as an entry point in the franchise for many anime fans. Following Tai and the Digi-Destined as they found themselves dropped into the digital world, the reboot stayed true to the spirit of the original series while adding its fair share of new events into the mix. While nothing has been confirmed as of the writing of this article, there remains plenty of material from the original series to bring back to life, leaving digital monster fans to wonder if New York Comic Con might be the perfect venue to introduce the remake's continuation.

The Digimon 25th Anniversary Event

While not associated with New York Comic Con, Digimon has another big event in the works. In January 2025, the franchise is touting an event that will celebrate twenty-five years of the digital world. Considering the impact that Digimon has had on multiple medium, it will be interesting to see what the franchise will reveal both at New York Comic-Con and at its own anniversary next year. You can check out the trailer for the series below, and the anime franchise laid out a hint for fans reading as such, "What's more, something might happen on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Everyone please make schedule this date now."

