Digimon Adventure: Beyond Anime Announced: Check Out the Special’s First Look

Since Digimon Adventure recently ended its revival series, many have wondered what the future will hold for the franchise that introduced countless fans to the digital monsters. In 2023, Digimon also ended its latest anime series, Digimon Ghost Game, after over sixty-five episodes. With next year set to celebrate twenty-five years of the digital world, New York Comic Con has dropped a major reveal for what fans can expect at the event. Lo and behold, it’s a new anime for Digimon Adventure, but said anime comes with a caveat that you might want to keep in mind.

Digimon Adventure first introduced viewers to the “Digi-Destined”, a crew of human children that were dropped into the digital world and found themselves partnering up with Digimon of their own. Unlike its “cousin” Pokemon, Digimon routinely saw the story of Tay and his friends battling evil digital monsters versus training to be the “very best” in their respective fields. So popular were these protagonists specifically that they would return via feature-length films and the aforementioned reboot. Now, to celebrate twenty-five years of Digimon history, “Digimon Adventure -Beyond-” will give us a new look at the Digit-Destined after some time away. Things are looking bright for the Digimon franchise and this might only be the beginning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digimon Adventure – Beyond-

Digimon Adventure’s series director, Hiroyuki Kakudo, will be responsible for this new project as Digimon Adventure -Beyond- will arrive for the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Taking place in March of next year, the project in question isn’t a new anime series and/or feature-length film but rather, is a special music video that might give us the oldest iterations of the heroes to date. The music video will premiere at Digimon Con though the franchise has been hyping fans up for other major announcements.

📣 Finale for the 25th Anniversary Celebration of #Digimon anime revealed! Digimon Adventure -BEYOND- is a special music video that will commemorate the anniversary with brand new animation!



Directed by Hiroyuki Kakudo, series director of #DigimonAdventure and… pic.twitter.com/5UZxfN9irt — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 17, 2024

Will Digimon Adventure Receive a New Series?

It’s up in the air if the Digi-Destined will make yet another return to the anime world though this is certainly a good sign that Digimon fans continue to have their voices heard. Earlier this year, the franchise teased that before this special anime short will air, a big announcement will be made regarding the franchise on January 5th, 2025. Whether this will be an anime or video game is still anyone’s guess as the digital monsters have found numerous ways to take the world by storm in the past.

Much like Pokemon, Digimon has managed to create a passionate fanbase in releasing projects in the form of anime series and video games. Unlike the pocket monsters, however, the digital monsters can often get a little darker than their counterparts, especially when it comes to some of the wild evolutions that their creatures will experience. Of course, there has never been a crossover between these two franchises but never say never when it comes to the anime world.

Digimon has found longevity much like Mobile Suit Gundam in taking its creatures and spreading them across numerous series. While the Digi-Destined are arguably the most popular anime figures to emerge from the franchise, there are more than enough television series to choose from in relation to the ever-expanding digital monster empire. With twenty-five years under the franchise’s belt, it’s easy to see how Digimon could continue for twenty-five more.

Want to see what the twenty-fifth anniversary of Digimon has in store for the future of the franchise? Wondering if the Digi-Destined will get a new full adventure in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the digital monsters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.