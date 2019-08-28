Digimon Cosplayer Brings Beelzemon Into The Real World

As we’ve noted in past articles, a big difference between Digimon and its “cousin” Pokemon is that the digital monsters can sometimes take on extremely human appearances and traits. While pocket monsters usually look far more animalistic and simply repeat their own names ad nauseum, Digimon can speak English, have vast understandings of emotions and rationale, and can even align themselves outside of the wills of their “tamers”. One such Digimon is the villainous Beelzemon, that originally appears in the anime series, Digimon Trainers, and is celebrated in a brand new cosplay from one fan who is looking to bring the evil monster to life.

Reddit User Atomks_Cosplayer has unleashed his own interpretation of the leather clad Digimon, showing off a Beelzemon that looks like it had stepped right out of the anime/video game franchise, itching for a fight against its fellow digital monsters:

Beelzemon was truly a force to be reckoned with, being chosen to be one of the “Seven Great Demon Lords” of the Digital World and putting him into direct confrontation with the Digimon Trainers of that series. Riding atop its own motorcycle, its clear that Beelzemon, aside from being evil, manages to differentiate itself from numerous other Digimon by acquiring his own “road hog”. Originally starting off as the much smaller Impmon, through an evolution the one time digital monster managed to ascend to becoming one of the most dangerous and high ranking Digimon within their world.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing the 20th Anniversary movie, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.