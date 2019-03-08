‘Digimon’ Joins Hatsune Miku For Collab in New Poster

Digimon fans recently were treated to a teaser trailer for its upcoming 20th Anniversary film, and along with a new poster teasing its release, the franchise also shared a surprising collaboration with the vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku.

Drawn by Atsuya Uki, who designed the characters for Digimon Adventure tri, the visual presents a compelling world in which Miku becomes a Digi-Destined. You can see it below thanks to @Yuyucow on Twitter.

Atsuya Uki’s visual for the Digimon x Hatsune Miku collab is absolutely gorgeous but I sure did a double take when they revealed it alongside the anniversary movie PR pic.twitter.com/hMxwSElJ8W — kViN (@Yuyucow) March 5, 2019

Revealed in conjunction with many of the recent anniversary reveals the visual carries a bunch of little touches. Not only does Miku fly through the sky with Agumon, much like many of the posters for the Digimon Adventure tri films, she also has a Digivice and a pair of goggles. Not only do goggles represent a major theme in the franchise, as each goggle wearing protagonist carries on the spirit of the predecessort series, but there’s also a smaller sly reference to the films themselves.

The opening theme song of the six Digimon Adventure tri films was “Butter-fly,” as performed by Koji Wada, and that’s why the visual is line with a ton of beautiful butterflies. As for the new film, there’s currently not much known about the project itself.

The new film will feature the original Digimon Adventure children aged into their 20s, and each of the Japanese voice cast members has been confirmed to return. The film is scheduled for a release in Spring 2020, and will be bringing back Seki Hiromi, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and Kenji Watanabe from the original Digimon anime to serve as Supervisor, Character Designer, and Digimon Designer respectively.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

