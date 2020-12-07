Digimon Introduces New Monster, Pulsemon

✖

Digimon has introduced an important new monster to the franchise, Pulsemon. As part of a major project next year, Bandai will be taking the Digimon franchise to a new level as rather than release a new Digivice collectible they will instead be launching a new endeavor with their first fitness tracker. This fitness tracker is dubbed the "Vital Bracelet," and these bracelets will feature this new Pulsemon as their big mascot. An exclusive to Premium Bandai when it launches next year, this new fitness tracker will bring all of the standard fun of a Digivice collectible to fitness.

As revealed through Bandai's official Twitter account for the Digimon franchise, this new fitness tracker will see your partner Digimon grow alongside you as you take it into battle and reach certain goals. You can check out an example of how this works with the debut teaser trailer for the Vital Bracelet below that shows a fun way to bring Digimon into the real world:

Fans in Japan will be able to add new interactive areas through special memory cards that act as expansions, and this new Pulsemon will even come with its own evolutionary line. The evolutionary line features names that are riffs on fitness just like this Pulsemon addition, and you can get a better look at how this evolutionary chain works below thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

New Digimon in Pulsemon's evolution lines: Dokimon (from dokidoki/ドキドキ; "beat fast; pulsate")

Bibimon (from 微々; "tiny" )

Bulkmon

Exermon

Runnermon/Runnamon

Namakemon (from 怠け; "slack off")

Boutmon

Kazuchimon (from ikazuchi/雷; "thunder") pic.twitter.com/Fyb7uFvMRJ — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) December 7, 2020

The Vital Bracelet will be launching in Japan next March and come in three different variations, but there is unfortunately no English language release date set for the fitness tracker as of this writing. But Premium Bandai usually allows for exports outside of Japan for their worldwide fans, so you can check out more information about the new device at the official website here if you're interested.

What do you think of this new Digimon mascot? Are you hoping to see Pulsemon coming to the anime someday?