Will Smith’s Genie Gets the Perfect ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Makeover

Disney’s live-action take on Aladdin has sparked all sorts of hilarious responses from fans ever since Will Smith’s Genie look was first revealed, and it’s been an especially fun time for anime fans as they have spotted so many connections between the Genie’s movie look and famous anime properties.

One take has gone viral for drawing comparisons to the Yu-Gi-Oh! monster, La Jinn the Mystical Genie of the Lamp. You can check it out below.

Last one I promise, HD quality. God this meme should never stop pic.twitter.com/KvnTmhFT1c — House of Champions (@House_of_Champs) February 12, 2019

Twitter user @House_of_Champs shared the above take on Will Smith’s Genie, and it’s odd just how easily the Genie turns into Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s La Jinn. Complete with attack on defense points, the meme makes it seem like Seto Kaiba summoned La Jinn off of his duel disk like he did in the anime series.

To take this meme one step further, Twitter user @QSKSw shared what this monster card would look like:

This isn’t the only anime makeover fans have had for Will Smith’s Genie, either. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans saw the series’ famous Stands in the first look, and imagined that the Genie is what Smith’s Stand would look like if he had that ability as well.

Scheduled for a release on May 24, Disney’s new live-action Aladdin film is directed by Guy Ritchie, who co-wrote the script he wrote alongside Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as the Genie, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Numan Acar as Hakim, and Navid Negahban as the Sultan.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

