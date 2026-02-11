Disney’s Live-Action Horror Anime Adaptation Shares Big Update

Disney has been dipping its toes into the anime world in some unique ways in recent years. With offerings like Star Wars: Visions, recreating the stories of the Jedi and the Sith, the entertainment company is looking to bring to life a creepy tale that is considered one of anime’s greatest horror stories. Announced earlier this year, Disney+ and Hulu have revealed when we can expect the next live-action anime adaptation to arrive. Not only this, but the studio has revealed new members of the cast who will be joining the live-action series that will bring the Flowers of Evil to life.

Flowers of Evil is set to arrive in Japan beginning on April 9th, meaning we have a little under two months before seeing this new creepy tale hit the small screen. While the story isn’t fit to bursting with supernatural monsters and/or a masked serial killer slashing his way through a summer camp, its horror hits just as hard, if not harder. Following a quiet teenager named Takeo Kasuga, the original manga introduces the perfect foil for the protagonist in the bubbly Sawa Nakamura. Thanks to their meeting, Nakamura pushes Kasuga into some dark territory, creating a more psychological thriller than a supernatural adventure. Luckily, there are plenty of talented actors who will be a part of the undertaking.

Who Will be The Flowers of Evil?

The new cast members announced for the series include Aruno Nakanishi as Aya Tokiwa, Manami Igashira as Nanako Saeki, and Chihiro Sudo as Ai Kinoshita. Joining this trio as a part of the cast, Tomoharu Hasegawa plays Tetsuo, Noriko Nakagoshi plays Shizue, Mahiru Konno plays Mayumi, Keisuke Horibe plays Kazuyuki, and Akiko Hinagata plays Shino. Alongside the major casting announcements, some of the actors added commentary on joining the spooky series.

Manami, the actress set to portray Saeki, shared her thoughts about taking on the role, “I’m Igashira Manami, and I’ll be playing the role of Saeki Nanako. When I read the original work, I was deeply moved and shocked. It was a very challenging role for me, and while I was often overwhelmed by emotions I had never felt before, I continued to face the “flower of evil” within myself. Filming was more difficult than I had imagined, but with the support of the cast and staff, we were able to run through to the end, facing the same direction. I threw myself into this role, worrying and struggling. Please look forward to the broadcast.”

Joining Manami is Arno Nakanishi, who commented on taking on the role of Aya in the Flowers of Evil adaptation, “The painful and depressing yet exhilarating adolescence depicted in this work makes me feel as though I can relate to it myself, even though it’s embarrassing. I believe the characters in this work live on in everyone’s hearts. I am very happy to have had the opportunity to play Tokiwa Aya in such a work. It is a work that conveys the passion of everyone involved. Please be sure to check it out.”

Via Comic Natalie