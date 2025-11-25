Disney+ Premiering a New Live-Action Adaptation of One of Anime’s Scariest Stories

Over the years, we here at ComicBook.com have rallied for horror’s place in the anime world, as it can often seem like the genre never gets its due. While there have been plenty of anime adaptations for Junji Ito’s creepy library, the same cannot be said for quite a few horror manga released over the years. In a wild new twist, Disney+ is planning to receive a live-action anime adaptation for one of the creepiest stories ever brought to the medium. While not a Junji Ito story, said story remains a true horror classic in the anime world.

The Flowers of Evil is set to receive a live-action adaptation that will air in Japan, thanks to TV Tokyo, but it will be made available on Disney+ in April 2026. Bringing together actors Fuku Suzuki and Ano to take on the roles of Takao Kasuga and Sawa Nakamura, respectively, the horror story has become a classic within the anime world for a good reason. While not housing creepy creatures akin to Junji Ito’s ever-expanding roster of monstrosities, The Flowers of Evil, as a tale, is a psychological series that still finds ways to send shivers down your spine. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be announced whether the live-action anime adaptation will hit North America, though it seems like a safe bet thanks to the popularity of live-action anime adaptations these days.

A Deadly Bouquet

Flowers of Evil first premiered as a manga in 2009 from creator Shuzo Oshimi, introducing us to this scary world wherein the character of Nakamura seems like a quiet evil that is bubbling her way to the surface. During the manga’s run from 2009 to 2014, 2013 saw the release of an anime adaptation that ran for thirteen episodes, placing Studio Zexcs into the driver’s seat for the show. Ironically enough, this upcoming live-action television series isn’t the first time that Flowers of Evil was brought to the world of live-action. In 2019, the first live-action film for the property was released in Japan, proving that the scary story works well across all media.

Following the announcement of the new live-action adaptation, actors Fuku Suzuki and Ano discussed their upcoming roles. To start, Suzuki shared his love of the property, “I am very happy to be playing the protagonist in this work, which is loved by many people and stirs up various emotional memories from my school days. I am excited to play Kasuga Takao, who has a similar aura to me, but who transforms into a character I have never played before as the story progresses. I believe that the worries and conflicts he has are things I carried with me when I was his age, and I carry with me now, albeit in varying forms. I would be delighted if this work could help viewers appreciate the “Flowers of Evil” within themselves and provide some nourishment to them.”

Ano then added, “I was being chased by something. However, at a time when I was living without knowing what I was running away from or where I was running towards, this work was recommended to me by people around me many times, and I remember well the shock I felt when I read it. It was like I had “found it.” And then, after several years, I found it again. I never thought I would end up playing Nakamura-san in my life. I cherished this opportunity and threw myself into the filming. I hope you don’t miss it.”

