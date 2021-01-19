Doraemon Trends Worldwide in Celebration of an Important Wedding
Doraemon is one of the most enduring franchises in animation history, and it has amassed quite the fanbase since its debut in 1970. Since then, the series' time-traveling cat has become a global icon for animation and anime buffs. And now, it seems Doraemon is trending in light of a major wedding.
The whole ordeal has come up following the debut of a new poster release. Stand by Me Doraemon 2 is preparing for an English release in select regions, so a poster was done up to celebrate the movie. It was there some fans witnessed the film's key art for the first time, and it clued many into an important fact; At last, Nobita and Shizuka have gotten married!
As you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out over the big reveal. Doraemon fans in Japan were treated to this marriage back in November 2020, but much of the world has yet to experience their love firsthand. Now, it seems Doraemon has plans to bring its latest film to fans everywhere, and it should drop before June rolls in.
Of course, if you are unfamiliar with Doraemon, you have a lot to catch up on. The series has amassed a truly massive hit in Asia and around the world. Nearly 1,500 stories were published by creator Fujiko Fujio, and Doraemon remains the best-selling children's manga to date. While a licensing deal kept Doraemon from its full potential in the United States, hundreds of other regions were treated to the sci-fi series decades ago. Doraemon is one of the biggest anime series in all of Asia, and it has amassed over 40 films since the 1970s.
What do you make of this new poster? Can you believe Doraemon and Nobita have come this far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Feel It All
OMG LIKE SERIOUSLY. LIKE, I AM FEELING THE proudness & happiness of Doraemon! 🥺💟#Nobita #Shizuka 😭 pic.twitter.com/iqOYmvGuWQ— Saari Ki Saari 🍂 (@DzAnanya) January 19, 2021
Farewell
when this release i’ll be sending off my childhood for the last time and i’ll literally get all emotional watching nobita marrying shizuka and doraemon there be looking so proud of him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HDtSSc6QCY— ᰔ — (@SH3NYU3) January 19, 2021
He Went There
Doraemon stans assemble...our boy Nobita did it 💅 pic.twitter.com/tJEbHzLgM2— Tanisha⁷ on like limit (@levicorpus20) January 19, 2021
The Longest Wait
Doraemon stans..... Out boy did it finally, doraemon is proud of him too. Ahh after so damn long. pic.twitter.com/iJFfWULPOy— people are disgusting. (@btsisamovement) January 19, 2021
Stupidly Proud
IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING. Nobita is marrying Shizuka and Doraemon looks so proud of him 🥺#Doraemon pic.twitter.com/rhmoEqnL6x— • miss no one • (@OnlyBlackSheep) January 19, 2021
Heading Down the Aisle
I’M SO EMOTIONAL RIGHT NOW 😭 I REMEMBER HOW I LITERALLY SAT IN FRONT OF THE TV ALL DAY WATCHING DORAEMON AND MY 5TH GRADE NOBITA IS ALL GROWN UP NOW 😭 HE IS FINALLY GETTING MARRIED pic.twitter.com/m8T72mwF6x— queen♕⁷ levi's wife (real) (@yookiyoh) January 19, 2021
We Feel It Too
SAME DORAEMON, SAME! 😭 pic.twitter.com/geRhrACSfT— amm. (@ishippizzaandme) January 19, 2021
An Era Ends
Oh my god nobita and shizuka are getting married??? WOWWWWW congratz nobita :')
I wonder if kids these days even know the existence of doraemon? Doraemon and Shin-chan are what made my childhood so memorable ❤️ https://t.co/xlrtCUu0V8— Farah Hani Husna (@FarahHaniHusna1) January 19, 2021