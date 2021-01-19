Doraemon Trends Worldwide in Celebration of an Important Wedding

Doraemon is one of the most enduring franchises in animation history, and it has amassed quite the fanbase since its debut in 1970. Since then, the series' time-traveling cat has become a global icon for animation and anime buffs. And now, it seems Doraemon is trending in light of a major wedding.

The whole ordeal has come up following the debut of a new poster release. Stand by Me Doraemon 2 is preparing for an English release in select regions, so a poster was done up to celebrate the movie. It was there some fans witnessed the film's key art for the first time, and it clued many into an important fact; At last, Nobita and Shizuka have gotten married!

As you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out over the big reveal. Doraemon fans in Japan were treated to this marriage back in November 2020, but much of the world has yet to experience their love firsthand. Now, it seems Doraemon has plans to bring its latest film to fans everywhere, and it should drop before June rolls in.

Of course, if you are unfamiliar with Doraemon, you have a lot to catch up on. The series has amassed a truly massive hit in Asia and around the world. Nearly 1,500 stories were published by creator Fujiko Fujio, and Doraemon remains the best-selling children's manga to date. While a licensing deal kept Doraemon from its full potential in the United States, hundreds of other regions were treated to the sci-fi series decades ago. Doraemon is one of the biggest anime series in all of Asia, and it has amassed over 40 films since the 1970s.

What do you make of this new poster? Can you believe Doraemon and Nobita have come this far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.