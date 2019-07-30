Dr. Stone Anime Propels Star To The Top Of Popularity List

Dr. Stone had its work cut out for it this summer. With a ton of new anime that dropped such as Fire Force, Vinland Saga, and almost too many others to count, the plucky, ingenious series has managed to still become one of the most popular anime entries during this sweltering season. Recently, Shonen Jump asked readers of the newest anime series which characters from the franchise were at the top of the list on their popularity charts!

Anime News Network shared the recent poll from Shonen Jump which saw the magazine’s audience voting on which character from Dr. Stone held the closest place to their hearts (unsurprisingly, it looks like Senku, the protagonist, made it to the number one spot):

#Interest Senku Tops Shonen Jump’s Dr. Stone Popularity Polls • The Shonen Jump #manga series Dr. Stone stars a prodigy scientist and his good-natured friend as they attempt to resurrect petrified humanity and zoom forward from the stone age to… https://t.co/pi7NnLmSHd — Anime News Network (@Anime) July 29, 2019

Surprisingly enough, a lot of the characters that were voted on in both the polls ran for Japan and for Viz proper have yet to really make their presence known in the anime, though have obviously appeared in the manga proper. From “sorcerers” to “pirates”, it does seem as if manga readers have an inside scoop as to some of the characters of the series that are sure to leave an impression on newcomers to the series.

Who's been your favorite character of the Dr. Stone series so far? What have you enjoyed most about the series?

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since its release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

They describe Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”