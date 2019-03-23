‘Dr. Stone’ Reveals New Trailer, Additional Cast

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump has seen tons of its stories make the full jump to anime, and this year in particular will see the premiere of many of the more recent series that have taken off in popularity with fans in a short amount of time. Dr. Stone is one of these recent favorites, and it seems it will make a huge impact when it full hits this Summer.

The series revealed two brand new trailers showing off much of the series’ world (the second trailer you can find at the link here), but there’s not much of a difference between the two of them. But in addition, Dr. Stone revealed more of the characters and cast coming to the series.

New additions to the cast include Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Gen Satou as Chrome, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, and Ayumu Murase as Ginro. These join the previously confirmed Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, and Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio.

Scheduled for a release in July, Shinya Iino will be directing the series for TMS Entertainment. Yuichiro Kido will be providing the scripts for the series, Yuko Iwasa will be designing the characters, and Tatsuya Kato, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka will be composing the music for the anime.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into seven volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release. Viz Media describes the series as such:

“One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”

