Dr. Stone Teases ‘Important’ Announcement

It may not be as explosive of a hit as its fellow Shonen Jump debut Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but Dr. Stone has had a strong following that has absolutely loved the anime thus far. But unfortunately the anime will soon be wrapping soon, and fans are hoping that a second season of the anime will be confirmed not much longer after. This makes the timing of the an upcoming announcement all the more interesting as hype for a potential anime continuation announcement has got Dr. Stone fans buzzing.

The latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine included a tease that Dr. Stone will have an “important announcement” coming in the next issue of the series releasing on December 16th. But what will this new announcement be?

Dr. STONE is having an Important Announcement in Issue #3. pic.twitter.com/AivNL3Xgcw — Weekly Shounen Jump (@WSJ_manga) December 5, 2019

There’s a hope that the anime will continue in some form either with a full second season, feature film, or perhaps even a live-action version. Considering that the announcement will be coming soon after the anime wraps up its 24 episode first season, fans are hoping that it’s going to be an announcement for a second season. But regardless of what the actual announcement is, we’ll be getting more information soon.

Dr. Stone will be one of the many Shonen Jump series getting a stage presentation during this year’s Jump Festa convention taking place on December 21-22. So stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any potential future updates coming from the series!

If you wanted to catch up with the Dr. Stone anime before it wraps the first season, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”